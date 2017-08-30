‘Inspiring director, wife and mum’ Lorraine Hall passes away

An inspiring businesswoman, Lorraine Hall, founding co-Director of Kestrel Foods in Portadown, has passed away at just 49 years of age.

A beautiful wife, mum, daughter and sister, Lorraine led a fulfilling and successful life

Her colleagues at Kestrel Foods, which she established with her husband Michael 21 years ago, published a heartfelt tribute on their website this morning.

The firm stated: “It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the sudden passing of our founding co-Director and inspirational leader, Lorraine Hall.

“She partnered her husband in the business over the past 21 years and was the creative force behind our award winning Forest Feast & Acti-Snack brands.

“A loving wife to Michael and devoted mum to Esmée and Thomas, Lorraine was someone who left a positive impact on everyone she met.

“Lorraine will be sadly missed by the entire Forest Feast family but her vision and values will always remain at the forefront of our business.”

Late of Dromore, Co Down, Lorraine passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by her loving family on Sunday.

She was the daughter of Pam and the late Alan, much-loved sister of Suzanne.

Her funeral service will be held on Friday (September 1) at 2.30 p.m. in St Malachy’s Parish Church, Hillsborough followed by committal in the adjoining churchyard.

There is a request for family flowers only however donations, if desired, may be sent to Cancer Focus N.I., c/o R. J. Poots & Co. Funeral Directors, 6 Circular Road, Dromore, BT25 1AL.