Insurance mix up costs brothers

Allowing his brother to drive his car without insurance led to both of them getting fines and points last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

They were Damian Gawel (24) and Marcin Gawel (26), both of Bridgeford Meadows, Portadown.

The court heard that Damien Gawel was stopped driving his brother’s car in Carleton Street, Portadown and his brother was the only named driver on the insurance.

Marcin Gawel admitted giving his brother permission to drive saying he believed his brother was insured to drive the vehicle.

Mr Brendan Hagan, representing the defendant, said Marcin Gawel had an insurance policy but it was not sufficient to cover his brother.

Both defendants were fined £200, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given six penalty points on their licences.