Insurance oversight costs dear

Although he believed he was insured police checks on a 30-year-old man’s car revealed that he was not covered.

Gavin Fox, Selshion Hall, Portadown, was fined £200 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without insurance on March 16 last year.

He was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

For failing to produce his licence he was fined £75.

The court heard police stopped the defendant’s car on the Garvaghy Road in Portadown and checks showed he was not insured.

He was unable to locate his licence at the time and at a later date the fixed penalty centre said he had not surrendered his licence.

Fox, who pleaded guilty himself in court, said he had been renewing his insurance and thought he was covered.

It was a genuine oversight, he added.