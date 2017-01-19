Insurance renewal missed in spam folder

A 48-year-old man was fined £200 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without insurance on September 23 last year.

Brian Beattie, whose address was given as Blackisland Road, Ardress, Portadown, was also given six points for the offence. For failing to produce his licence he was fined £50.

The court heard that at 2.20pm the defendant was stopped at Grange Road in Portadown and produced an out of date licence.

A solicitor representing Beattie said he missed his insurance renewal date because the notification had gone into his spam folder.

The solicitor said that he had sent off the wrong fee for the driving licence and it was returned.