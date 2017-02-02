Insurance was cancelled

A 27-year-old man was fined £200 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for not having insurance on November 11 last year.

Joshua William Matchett, Renmore Avenue, Portadown, was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that a police check on a car in Church Street, Portadown, showed there was no insurance in place.

They spoke to the driver who was the defendant and it transpired the insurance had been cancelled on November 4.

Matchett, who pleaded guilty himself in court, said he did not know the insurance had been cancelled.