Investigation after caravan burnt out

The emergency services have been praised for their quick response after a caravan was burnt out in Lurgan last night (Wednesday, November 8).

The incident, which happened in the Princeton Drive area is currently under investigation.

Local MLA Carla Lockhart said: “A big thank you to the emergency services who attended the scene of a fire in Princeton Drive in the Grey Estate.

“A caravan was burnt but thankfully no one was hurt. I was at the scene and spoke with very concerned residents and am endeavouring to assist in the situation.

“The fire service and other emergency services were superb so a big thank you to them for keeping us safe. There is an ongoing investigation so anyone with any information please come forward to the PSNI.”

The local PUP branch also praised the quick response of the emergency services who had been ‘quick to the scene to get the incident under control’.

They said: “PUP representatives have been to the scene to talk to local residents and some are understandably shaken up. We would like offer any assistance we can to those in the area and those affected directly by the incident.”