It’s full steam ahead for 347-space park and ride

Approval has been granted for the £3 million, 347-space park and ride scheme beside Portadown Train Station.

The go-ahead was given at last night (Wednesday’s) meeting of the planning committee of ABC Council.

According to the planning application, the work will including lighting, CCTV, a cycle shelter, general storage area and landscaping.

Access facilities will include a right turn lane to Corcrain Road.

The site, close to the former Denny’s site and the Northway, is owned by Translink.

Councillor Darryn Causby has welcomed the approval, saying the scheme “will generate much-needed investment in the town whilst helping to deal with the parking issues associated with increased use in rail travel”.

He added, “I am pleased that this scheme will help regenerate an area that has been vacant for some years and now opens up better access to the railway from the western edge of Portadown.

“I know this has been a long-awaited scheme for the town and I hope that it alleviates the current pressures. I look forward to this scheme being completed in the near future.”