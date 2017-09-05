It’s now time to put on your dancing shoes

Put on your dancing shoes and get moving this autumn at Brownlow Community Hub’s Thursday morning dance class for men and women aged 50 plus.

Bring your friends or come along and meet new people who share your love of dance and enjoy the wonderful music and good fun starting on 14 September and running for six weeks.

The sessions, from 10.30am to 12.30pm, take place under the creative direction of professional dancers Anthea McWilliams and Sarah Holland.

Each one will lead participants through simple movement exercise and routines suitable for people of all abilities.

Costing just £5 per class or £25 for six weeks, the classes are a great opportunity to get together with friends, make new ones and enjoy music and dance.

To book contact Louise Rice via louise.rice@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk or calling on 028 3831 1682.

