Ivan receives his  British Empire Medal

Retired Portadown accountant Mr Ivan Davison was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List. The medal was presented by Lord Caledon at Hillsborough House, the award being for community service.

He has served the Church of Ireland for 60 years, having been honorary secretary at St Mark’s in Portadown and secretary of the Diocese of Armagh’s diocesan council and chairman of the finance committee.

He has been a member of Portadown Male Voice Choir for over 50 years (past chairman, secretary and treasurer) and has also serviced Thomas Street (1st Portadown) B.B. Old Boys Association with distinction.

Accompanying him to the Hillsborough investiture were his wife Mrs Ruby Davison, daughter Yvonne and granddaughter Jody.