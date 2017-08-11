Jail term for handling stolen BMX bicycle

A 19-year-old was given a total of nine months in custody when he appeared last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Louis Neill, Churchill Park, Portadown, had been convicted at a previous court of handling stolen goods, a BMX bicycle, on May 19 last year.

The case was adjourned until last week so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained.

After reading the report District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this was not what she had hoped for.

She added that she had given him a chance with a view to a community based disposal but he chose not to take it.

The judge indicated that Neill got a job through a recruitment agency at Moypark but had left after a week because he didn’t like it.

“You do what you have to do,” she added. “There’s many a person who does a job they don’t like.”

She certified the offence as so serious there was only one penalty she could impose.

For handling stolen goods Judge Kelly sentenced Neill to five months in custody.

She also put into operation four months of suspended sentences hanging over him.

These are to run concurrently with the five month term meaning a total of nine months in custody.

Later in the court Neill was released on his own bail of £250 to appeal against the sentence. Conditions of the bail include that he is to reside at his home address and no other address, with a curfew from 7pm to 6am.