James Campbell being laid to rest this morning

The man killed in a motorcycle accident near Gilford last week is being laid to rest this morning.

James Campbell, from Ballymacanallen Road, was the beloved son of Christine and Martin and dear brother of Martin, Connor and Sinead. R.I.P.

His funeral is taking place this morning (Monday, April 24th) from his late residence at 10.15am to SS Patrick and Colman’s Church, Laurencetown, for requiem mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his loving parents, sister, brothers, nephews Jayden and Connor, granny Lily aunts, uncles, cousins and family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Air Ambulance C/O The family or Quinn Bros. Funeral Home 138 Obins Street, Portadown.