Barry McCafferty from Portadown is one of eight young people who recently completed Asda NI’s ‘Get into Retail’ programme in partnership with The Prince’s Trust and were offered permanent positions with the supermarket.

The four week training programme is specifically designed to help young unemployed people (aged 16-24) gain practical work experience and accredited skills which will equip them for a job in retail.

Pictured with Barry is Carolanne Rodgers, Asda Academy Training Manager.