Jonny sets up in graves business

A young local man has started an unusual business, thanks to the Prince’s Trust, where Prince Charles is at the helm.

Jonny Drury (21) last week launched his ‘Grave Keeping’ project, aimed at the upkeep of graves for families and individuals who may not have the time nor the energy to tend the resting place of a loved one.

Said Jonny, “It’s a long way from the job I’ve been following since I left Craigavon Senior High School. I was in the retail jewellery trade. But I fancied the outdoors and enjoyed gardening, so I saw a gap in the market and bought the necessary tools to get going.”

Relevant training was required, and MLA Carla Lockhart – a friend of the family – recommended the Prince’s Trust route into the business.

The UK-wide charity provides the training, the skills and the required grant for a wide range of business pursuits. for ambitious young people.

Jonny contacted the Northern Ireland branch of the Trust, his application was well received – as was his business plan.

He underwent training in skills like grave repairs, stone replacement, headstone lettering repointing, weeding and flowers.

“I trained over about four months, including spells with well-known funeral directors,” said Jonny.

“The training by the Trust has proven invaluable and very practical.

“I’ve completed my first few contracts and I’m enjoying it.”

Jonny is based in Portadown and covers areas in the south of the province - Counties Armagh, Tyrone and Down. His telephone number is 07523 235 525; email, gravekeeping@outlook.com

The Trust, which was set up in 1976 by the Prince of Wales, helps 60,000 young people annually (teenagers to 30) and is one of the UK’s top charities.