Judge hits out at defendant as ‘scum’

A comment made by a 20-year-old man to an employee at a McDonald’s restaurant was certified as a hate crime last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Declan Lavery, Goudy Bridge Road, Aghgallon, admitted disorderly behaviour on April 7 this year at the restaurant in Meadow Lane, Portadown.

The court heard that at 1.48am Lavery made a racist comment to an employee.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he had consumed a large amount of alcohol and was so drunk he didn’t realise there was a police officer behind him on the premises.

The solicitor said his client had written a letter of apology to the injured party but he didn’t accept it.

“He thinks more of himself than to be associated with scum like Mr Lavery,” said District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly.

She certified the offence as a hate crime and adjourned the case until August 2 for a pre-sentence report to be obtained.

“This is disgraceful behaviour the way you think someone with a different skin colour should be treated like this,” she added.