Kelly: Sinn Féin budget proposals are ‘a bad joke’

SDLP Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly has described Sinn Féin’s ‘alternative budget’ proposals in the south as ‘a bad joke’.

Mrs Kelly said that the failure now risked handing the power to form a budget to British Secretary of State James Brokenshire.

She said: “Gerry Adams has some brass neck presenting an ‘alternative budget’ in the south given that his party failed to discharge the primary function of the Department of Finance in the North when their Finance Minister Mairtín Ó Muilleoir failed to produce a budget.

“Public sector workers, our health services and our schools are now suffering as a result of that failure.

“Their crocodile tears for the disadvantaged fall flat.”