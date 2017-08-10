Kicked and smashed covers of gas meters

When he had been drinking a 24-year-old man kicked and smashed the covers of gas meters in an area of Lurgan.

David Murray, Ennis Green, Lurgan, was fined £500 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for criminal damage to the meters belonging to the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

The court heard that on July 8 this year at 9.45pm police were called to Dingwell Park in Lurgan after a report of criminal damage. The covers of two meters had been kicked off and they were smashed.

Mr Richard Monteith, representing the defendant, said his client had a sufficient amount of drink taken and could give no explanation. Witnesses said he was angry and did this for no apparent reason.

“If he moderated his alcohol intake he would moderate his behaviour,” said Mr Monteith.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said she would take give Murray credit for his plea of guilty but warned him about his behaviour.