Landrover stolen from Tandragee

Police are appealing for information regarding the theft of a red coloured Landrover Defender 90 registration mark IFZ 8412. This vehicle was stolen as a result of a burglary at a premises on the Druminure Road, Tandragee sometime between 11pm on Sunday 27th August and 6am on Monday 28th August.

It’s understood three nail guns valued at £2,300 were also stolen.

Anyone who may have sighted the vehicle or has any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 287 of 28/8/17.