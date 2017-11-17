Leisure centre closed while fault is fixed

Craigavon Leisure Centre has closed temporarily while engineers deal with a fault in the fire alarm system.
A spokesperson said that in the interests of health and safety, the centre would remain closed until the problem is rectified.
Craigavon Leisure Centre has closed temporarily while engineers deal with a fault in the fire alarm system.
A spokesperson said that in the interests of health and safety, the centre would remain closed until the problem is rectified.
Almost Done!
Registering with Portadown Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.