Lennon welcomes road resurfacing

Fergal Lennon ABC Sinn Fein Councillor

Sinn Fein Councillor, Fergal Lennon, has welcomed the resurfacing of the Derrymacash Road.

He said as work is due to begin on polling day Road Service has been asked to bring the work forward to avoid disruption on the day.