Lidl looks at new sites in town

The Lidl store in Portadown could be on the move, with the company confirming they have looked at a number of new sites in the town.

The existing store is located on the Armagh Road.

There has been speculation that the supermarket chain was moving into the anchor store at High Street Mall, occupied by Dunnes Stores up until a few weeks ago.

A spokesperson for Lidl said, “We are looking to potentially relocate our existing Portadown store, and have looked at a number of sites in the town.

“However it is very early days and there is absolutely nothing concrete at present.”