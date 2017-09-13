Lights out as power cut strikes

Around 57 customers are expected to have their electricity power supply restored shortly after a power cut this afternoon (Wednesday).

A spokesperson for NIE said the power cut was reported at around 1.20pm and 1,000 customers had their power restored 25 minutes later.

A further 215 customers had their power restored half an hour after that.

She said, “We have a team out and another is on the way. The final 57 customers should have their power restored within the hour.”

Police have advised motorists to drive with care as the power failure has affected traffic lights.