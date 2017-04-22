Liz lands the first salmon of the season

Portadown lady angler Liz Dermott landed her first salmon and the first salmon of the season to be caught on the fly on Lough Melvin for 2017.

Liz and her husband Mark went out fishing on Lough Melvin, soon after casting out her line on their first drift of the day on Thursday, April 13, in Garrison Bay, Co. Fermanagh,

Shaking with excitement, she safely landed the 10-12lb salmon. After a few pictures by Mark of her lucky catch, she returned the hen salmon safely to the water to swim another day.

An accomplished fly-fishing angler in trout fishing, Liz is a member of the Irish Ladies International Fly-fishing Team gaining her first ladies cap for Ireland last year at the Scottish International for Ladies Fly-fishing.

She also fishes on the Irish Disabled Fly-fishing Team and was top rod in 2015 at the Disabled Fly-fishing International on Lough Melvin.

The couple are regular anglers on the Fermanagh lakes of Loughs Erne and Melvin.

Liz will be honing up her fly-fishing skills over the next few months in pursuit of the gilaroo and sonaghan trout on Lough Melvin, hoping to lead the Irish team to success at the Ladies Flyfishing International being held on Lough Melvin from June 12-15.