Local historian Oliver Burns passes away suddenly

Local amateur historian Oliver Burns passed away suddenly at his home in Lurgan yesterday.

Mr Burns (aged 77) from Grattan Street, had been a lifelong GAA fan and member of St Peter’s GAA Club.

His nephew Declan McKerr said: “He was a great man for the Gealic League, and he took local primary school children on tour around the historic Dougher Cemetery.

“He was a great historian and had agreat love for Armagh GAA and especially his local club St Peter’s.

“He was a very generous man and great to his family,” he said.

Mr Burns was the dearly beloved son of the late Francis and Elizabeth Burns 5 Grattan Street, and much loved brother of Malachy and the late Joe, Hugh, Francis, Jim, Patricia and Phyllis R.I.P,

His funeral is tomorrow (Saturday) at 8 45am from his nephew Declan McKerr’s home 46 Killough Gardens, Taghnevan to St Peter’s Church for 9 30am Requiem Mass,

Interment afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery,

His passing is very deeply regretted by his loving brother, sister-in-law Phil, nephews, nieces and family circle.