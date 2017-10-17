Lord Mayor helps in storm clear-up

Lord Mayor, Councillor Gareth Wilson made the most of the cancellation of his official engagements yesterday (Monday) to don his high-vis jacket and do some storm clearance work.
Writing on his Facebook page, Councillor Wilson said a lull in the wind allowed him and good friend Lavelle McIlwrath - with the help of chainsaws - to open a couple of roads in Tandragee.
He said, “Got calls about a tree blocking a pedestrian pathway used as a popular shortcut and also blocking one lane on Madden road. The other blocking a road close to Cusher bridge.
“Thinking about all our various departments out tonight restoring power and dealing with massive trees - they are doing great work and we must give them time to get the job done in difficult conditions.”
