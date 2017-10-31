Lost control and ended up in hedge

When he lost control as he was driving on a windy road a 20-year-old man skidded and ended up in a hedge.

Ethan Lawler, Knockramer Meadows, Lurgan, was fined £75 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without due care and attention on May 23 this year. He was also given three points.

The single vehicle collision happened at a house on the Cornakinnegar Road.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he was a young, inexperienced driver. He added Lawler was on a very windy road and was going too fast on a corner.