Lost job after being remanded in custody for a week

A 35-year-old man was fined £300 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a drugs offence.

Aleksandras Ivanovas, whose address was given as Thomas Street, Portadown, admitted unlawful possession of cannabis on October 27 this year.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

A barrister representing the defendant said the day before Ivanovas had been in the appeal court and was allowed to re-engage with a community service order.

He added that Ivanovas had been remanded in custody for a week which he was distressed about and he lost his employment.

The barrister said he had another job induction and this was not the gravest case.