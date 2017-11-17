Lost job after being remanded in custody for a week

A 35-year-old man was fined £300 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a drugs offence.
Aleksandras Ivanovas, whose address was given as Thomas Street, Portadown, admitted unlawful possession of cannabis on October 27 this year.
He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.
A barrister representing the defendant said the day before Ivanovas had been in the appeal court and was allowed to re-engage with a community service order.
He added that Ivanovas had been remanded in custody for a week which he was distressed about and he lost his employment.
The barrister said he had another job induction and this was not the gravest case.
Almost Done!
Registering with Portadown Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.