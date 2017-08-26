Loughgall preceptories set for ‘Last Saturday’

Royal Black preceptories from the Loughgall area, which are part of Summerisland Black District, will be on parade today (Saturda) in Aughnacloy for the annual ‘Last Saturday’ demonstration.

They will join preceptories from Armagh city and East and South Tyrone in the Tyrone border village in a demonstration of 80 preceptories and bands.

Five other ‘Last Saturday’ demonstrations will be held at Comber (Co Down preceptories), Antrim (Co Antrim preceptories), Castledawson (Co Londonderry and Co Donegal preceptories), Omagh (West Tyrone preceptories)and Lisburn (Belfast preceptories).

A number of bands from the Portadown area traditionally head preceptories at the Co Down demonstration.

‘The Last Saturday’ parades mark the end of the loyal order marching season with an approximate combined turn-out of RBP and band members of 30,000.

The parades attract tens of thousands of spectators.