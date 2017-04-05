Louise takes place on council

Louise Templeton – having been steeped in political administration for 13 years – this week became a fully-fledged politician as Jonny Buckley MLA’s replacement on ABC Borough Council.

Mother-of-two Councillor Templeton has been David Simpson’s parliamentary assistant since he was elected to Westminster in 2005, and, prior to that, worked for the DUP man during his NI Assembly days.

“It’s a great honour to have been chosen by the party to replace Jonny on ABC council,” she said. “He has worked tirelessly as a councillor and fully deserved his election to the Assembly. Being part of the second biggest council in Northern Ireland will be quite a challenge.

“I am looking forward to working with colleagues like Darryn Causby, Robert Smith and our council DUP leader Mark Baxter.”

It adds up to an even busier life for Mrs Templeton, who has experience at every level of political administration – for David Simpson at national level, Sydney Anderson at Stormont, and various DUP council members.

She works from Mr Simpson’s office at Thomas Street.

She will continue with her part-time post as she prepares to enter the council – and on top of that is mother to lively sons Harry (4) and James (2). She is married to Andrew.

Mrs Templeton is keen to start her own political career. In 2011, she fought the last Craigavon Borough Council election for DUP in Central area, and narrowly missed out at a late count.

She wants to see the development of community groups, and – having worked in Thomas Street – relished the £7m regeneration by Portadown 2000 just across the road from her office. And she wants to see the street’s derelict flats project resurrected.

Said Councillor Baxter, “I’m delighted to welcome Louise to the council. She brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm and will be an effective councillor.”