Love is still very much in Portadown air

When it comes to displays of romance, Portadown is the fourth best place to be in Northern Ireland if you want to be spoilt with flowers and chocolates this Valentine’s Day.

The ‘love league’ of NI towns has been compiled by Asda, based on its sales of Valentines red roses and chocolates heart lollipops over the last two years.

According to overall Valentine gift sales Strabane is the most romantic town while Larne is the least!

“Our Valentine’s Day sales figures over the last two years are quite revealing when it comes to regional displays of love,” said George Rankin, Senior Director, Asda NI.

“It’s clear that giving flowers remains the number one romantic gesture and with a bouquet of 100 sweetheart roses costing only £25, it’s doesn’t take a lot to show someone you care.”