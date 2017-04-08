Loyal Order lecturers raise £12k for charity

Members of the County Armagh Grand Royal Arch Purple Chapter have rasied more than £12,000 for Marie Curie Nursing Care by holding a 24 Hour Lecture Marathon and other activities.

Organised by the late John Richardson (Markethill) and undertaken by him and a team of helpers, the lecture was given in each of the 11 Districts in the County.

Starting at 8pm in Bessbrook Orange Hall, Bessbrook District the team then travelling round the county before finishing at Brownlow House, Lurgan District at 6pm the following day.

Sadly John did not see the outcome of his efforts as after a short illness sadly passed away in September.

However the support of people at the time and in the months following raised £12,351, which was presented to Marie Curie Care by Lecturers and County Officers.

A spokesman said for the organisers said: “This was a fantastic sum made possible by the efforts of a small group of dedicated Lecturers.

“The County would like to express their thanks to all those who supported the event in any way and made the giving of such a worthwhile amount possible.”

The team who took part in the tour included: Noel Berry (driver), William Singleton (Lect), Adam Livingstone (Lect), Andrew Orr (Lect), John Richardson (CGM), Josh Lowry (DCGLect), Andrew Rolston (Lect), David Hatch (Lect), Ralf McNicholl (Lect) and Roy Woolsey (Lect).

The lecturers even had their own mascot - a goat called Billy (of course).