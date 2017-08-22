Lurgan College students praised for AS Level results

Lurgan College principal Trevor Robinson has praised the efforts of Yr13 pupils in the Advanced Subsidiary Level results.

He said the results are very encouraging with many excellent collective and individual performances.

“The overall pass rate was most pleasing 97% which sits around 7% above the national average. This is all the more creditable considering most pupils in the College studied 4 subjects to AS Level,” he added.

“With around 50% of the record-breaking 404 entries graded at A-B (compared to the national average of just 43.5%), this has been another very commendable year for Lurgan College at AS Level. Many subjects recorded over 80% A-C grades.

“These most promising results constitute the first 40% of the pupils’ Advanced Level study and they will undoubtedly stand the pupils in good stead as they prepare for study at Advanced Level next year.”

The College’s top performers at AS Level this year with four straight As in their subjects were Rory Burns (Waringstown PS), Lydia Combe (King’s Park PS), Mark Hutchinson (Waringstown PS), Brianna Ki (Waringstown PS), James McAlister (Waringstown PS), Katie McCullough (King’s Park PS) and Joshua Millar (Waringstown PS).

The students with three A grades were Hannah Corr (Waringstown PS), Kathryn Dempsey (Seagoe PS), Chloe Hull (Moira PS), Charlotte Lyons (Waringstown PS), Megan McKeown (King’s Park PS), Matthew Russell (Bleary PS) and Ben Thompson (Carrick PS).

The following pupils achieved two grade As: Rebekah Carson (King’s Park PS), Jasmine Crothers (Moira PS), Matthew Hamilton (Maralin PS), Hannah Johns (Waringstown PS), Jack Maxwell (Waringstown PS), Lauren McAtamney (King’s Park PS), Benjamin McClenahan (Lurgan College), Amber McCullough (Poyntzpass PS), Chloe Millen (King’s Park PS) and Rebecca Wilkinson (King’s Park PS).

Mr Robinson said: “I wish to convey my warmest and sincerest congratulations to all of the pupils, their parents and their teachers on these encouraging AS performances which augur extremely well for next year. I am confident that the pupils will build upon these successes as they prepare to face the challenge of rigorous academic study at Advanced Level in the coming academic year.”