Lurgan mourns the sudden death of another young man

Lurgan has been plunged into mourning again after another young man passes away suddenly.

Tiernan Green, aged 20, died suddenly last night, it has emerged.

Tiernan, a former pupil of St Paul’s Junior High School and the Southern Regional College, was from the Derrymacash area.

A popular young man, Tiernan had many friends in the area who are deeply shocked at his sudden passing.

SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden said as a young boy Tiernan had played for Sarsfields GAA team.

He expressed his deepest sympathies to Tiernan’s father Stephen and mother Donna and the entire family.

Today (Tuesday) another young Lurgan man, 17-year-old Fintan McCabe was buried after dying suddenly last week.