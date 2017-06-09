Lurgan Park- the pipes are calling!

Up to 45 pipe bands and 45 drum majors are set to compete in the various contest grades at this year’s popular and eagerly anticipated Craigavon & District Pipe Band and Drum Major Championships.

The championship event, organised by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association (Co. Down Section) in partnership with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, makes a welcome return to Lurgan Park on Saturday, June 17 from 11.30am.

Over 1,000 performers from all over Ireland will compete playing a wonderful spectrum of music showcasing their melodic talents to visitors from near and far.

There will also be plenty of entertainment on offer with a wide range of delicious food at the cuisine court, a staged area with cultural music and dancing along with face painting, balloon modelling and a kids’ fairground zone to keep the little ones entertained.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Garath Keating said: “I am delighted this brilliant event is once again returning to Lurgan Park. The competition is always of an exceptionally high level and showcases the talents of all the musicians who take part. With excellent music, good food and fun-filled family activities, it’s a day not to miss!”

RSPBA Co. Down Section Chairman, Derek Mack, added: “We are so pleased to be returning to Lurgan Park, it is the perfect venue for these championships. There will be hundreds of competitors entertaining the crowds on the day. the standard is exceptionally high level so the competition will be tough.”

Admission is £5 and 18’s FREE. www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk, facebook.com/armaghbanbridgecraigavon and twitter.com/abcb_council