Lurgan school issues scam warning to parents

Lurgan Junior High School has issued a scam alert after a parent was contacted on Facebook by a user pretending to be school principal Mrs Linda Currie.

According to the Co Armagh school the scammer asked questions of a sensitive nature.

In a statement they said: “The school will never make any personal contact via Facebook or any other social media network. This is clearly a scam or individuals acting with malicious and potentially fraudulent intent. Any such activity should be reported to Facebook and potentially to the police through www.actionfraud.police.uk

“Mrs Currie would like to make it clear that she does not have a Facebook account and is unlikely to have one in the future.”