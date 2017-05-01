Luther Day event in town

Over 6,000 members of the Loyal Orders are expected in Portadown for Luther Day celebrations – the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther nailing his 95 Theses to the door of All Saints’ Church in Wittenberg in 1517.

The event is on Saturday May 6, and will be attended by members of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, the Imperial Grand Black Chapter of the British Commonwealth and the Apprentice Boys of Derry.

It will take the form of a parade and service. The parade – led by St Mark’s Silver Band and Edgarstown Accordion Band - will start at Watson Street at 5.15pm and proceed through the town to Shamrock Park for the service. The return parade will begin at 7.15pm and retrace its steps back to Edenderry.

Organisers apologise for expected traffic disruption. Motorists are advised to take a route via Northway.