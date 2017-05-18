Made in Northern Ireland Awards win for Almac

The Almac Group has won the top award in the Medical and Life Sciences category at the Made in Northern Ireland Awards.

The Organisers, Insider Media, designed the awards to recognise and reward manufacturing companies based in Northern Ireland that have demonstrated success in innovation, product development and growth in either domestic or overseas markets.

Judges were not only impressed with Almac’s commitment to research and development but with its expansion into the US and Asia.

As a winner, the Almac Group now goes on to compete in the National final of the awards, the Made in the UK awards, to be held in Liverpool on June 22.

Laura Montgomery, Senior Marketing and Insight Director at Almac, collected the award at the event in Belfast’s Europa Hotel.

She said: “The Made in Northern Ireland award is recognition of Almac’s excellence as a business in the heart of the Northern Ireland community as well as globally. This award once again confirms that our people, processes and products/service are undeniably first-in-class. Almac Group is proud to receive this award and want to thank everyone for their commitment to our corporate vision to be the leader in the generation of superior solutions for the advancement of human health.”

Headquartered in Portadown, Almac has organically grown over 50 years and now employs almost 5,000 highly skilled staff around the world.

The manufacturing sector in Northern Ireland employs more than 85,000 and makes a Gross Value Added contribution of around £5bn to GDP each year. It is the third largest employer and second largest sector in terms of economic output.

The awards, sponsored by law firm Tughans and HSBC, were supported by Manufacturing NI, Invest NI, the NI Centre for Competitiveness and Northern Ireland Polymers Association.

Insider drew on the skill and knowledge of the organisations with representatives forming the judging panel for the awards.