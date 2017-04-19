Made rude gestures at ‘ex’

Even though a court order was in place preventing a 27-year-old man contacting his ex-partner he approached her in the street and made rude gestures at her.

Christopher Wright, Lurgantarry, Lurgan, was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for two years, last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

At a previous court he was convicted of a breach of a non molestation order on September 7 last year.

Sentencing had been adjourned so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained.

The court heard that at 11.45am in North Street, Lurgan, Wright had a verbal altercation with his ex-partner.

He approached her as she was walking in the pavement and repeatedly gave her rude and offensive hand gestures.

Wright said to her: “I don’t want to see you again. I only want to see my child you f—king wh—e.”

A barrister representing the defendant said Wright knew he had no credit after deciding to run this case as a contest.

He added that his client now accepted that the relationship was over and there was nothing else pending in the pipeline.

The barrister said the court’s hands may be tied by virtue of his Wright’s attitude.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said a breach of a court order was a serious matter.

She added that Wright had lost all credit after he contested the matter ‘with absolute no defence whatsoever’.

The judge certified the matter so serious there was only one penalty she could impose but she would take into account his fairly limited record.