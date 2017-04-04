Made ‘stupid decision’ to leave scene of accident in Tesco car park

After damaging another car in an accident in Tesco’s car park in Lurgan a 25-year-old woman drove on but was seen by a member of the public.

Olympia Gabrysiak, Pollock Drive, Lurgan, was fined £200 and given six points last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for not having insurance on December 29 last year.

For each of three offences of failing to remain, failing to report and failing to stop she was fined £100.

The court heard that police received a report of a damage only accident had happened in Tesco’s car park in Lurgan. The injured party had damage to the front nearside bumper of his car. A member of the public provided details of the other vehicle involved.

A solicitor representing Gabrysiak said there was a missed payment and her insurance had been cancelled and she knew it had been cancelled.

He added that it was the Christmas period and she was short of money and said she made a ‘stupid decision’.