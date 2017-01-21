Maghera College students struck by car are named

The young brother and sister who were injured in a collision with a car on their way home from school on Tuesday have been named.

Fintan O'Neill and his little sister Mary are believed to have been crossing the Staffordstown Road between Toome and Randalstown when the incident occurred around 4.40pm. They had just disembarked the school bus.

Fourteen-year-old Fintan is now 'stable' according to the Belfast Trust, but Mary, 11, remains in a critical condition. Both are being treated at Belfast Royal Victoria Hospital.

Reports suggest that Mary suffered head injuries, while her brother's injuries are thought to include a broken leg.

St Patrick's College principal Mrs Brenda Mussen has urged everyone to pray for the children, while the community gathered at Kickhams Creggan GAC to offer up a Rosary.

The school postponed its open night in respect to the pupils and yesterday thanked everyone for their messages of support and prayers.

"Thank God one of our pupils is showing signs of improvement and his condition is described as stable. His sister remains critically ill," a post on Facebook said.

"Please continue to pray for them both and their family."