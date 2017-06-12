Magill family raise funds at Golden Oldies evening for local district nurses

For the great care given to the late Gerard Magill from Lurgan prior to his passing, the Magill family decided to raise some cash for the dedicated District Nurses.

And just last week the family gathered to present a cheque of £1860 to representatives of the Lurgan District Nurses in the Irish National Forresters Club Lurgan.

The money was raised by organising a Golden Oldies function in the INF club on the 13 May.

A family spokesperson said: “The Magill family circle decided to give something back to the District Nurses who looked after Gerard Magill RIP during his final months and weeks of his life and we therefore decided to raise vital funds.

“The fundraising will continue and we are organising coffee mornings and a mountain climb during the summer months for the local district nurses.

“The organisers would like to thank all those that helped in any way to achieve much need funds for a worthy cause,” said the family spokesperson.