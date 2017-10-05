Mahon Hall residents all set for spruce-up from barber Lenny

Residents of Mahon Hall Care Home will be the first in Portadown to receive a visit from Lenny the dementia friendly barber this month.

Around 18 of the male residents will be treated to an old-fashioned wet shave along with an eyebrow trim and eye and ear hair trim.

A jukebox will allow the men to enjoy old time musical favourites including songs from Frank Sinatra while a fidget board and a rotating barber pole will provide extra stimulation.

Belfast man Lenny White, who began his business in February, said, “A lot of dementia patients can become very agitated but we have a bit of banter and they really seem to enjoy the music. I visit about 40 nursing home but this will be my first time in Portadown.”