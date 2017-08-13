'Major incident' on Garvaghy Road

Have your say

The Garavghy Road in Portadown has been closed due to what police described as a 'major incident'.

According to local sources a man has died as the result of a serious assault.

Police said the road has been closed with no through traffic between the junction at Rose Cottages and Ashgrove Road.

They said: "Please avoid this area until further notice. We currently have no time scale for when the road will reopen."

More details as we get them.