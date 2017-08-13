'Major incident' on Garvaghy Road

The Garavghy Road in Portadown has been closed due to what police described as a 'major incident'.
According to local sources a man has died as the result of a serious assault.
Police said the road has been closed with no through traffic between the junction at Rose Cottages and Ashgrove Road.
They said: "Please avoid this area until further notice. We currently have no time scale for when the road will reopen."
More details as we get them.
Almost Done!
Registering with Portadown Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.