Man arrested on suspicion of terrorist murder 27 years ago

A 55-year-old man has been arrested in Armagh in connection with a 1990 bomb attack that killed four people.

The arrest was made by detectives from PSNI Legacy Investigation Branch.

Detective Inspector Deborah Eakin said, “The male was detained in Armagh this morning on suspicion of a number of offences including the murder of three police officers and a Catholic nun in an explosion on the Killylea Road in Armagh on July 24, 1990.

“He has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioning.”

The victims were Constable William Hanson, Reserve Constable Joshua Willis, Reserve Constable David Sterrit and Sister Catherine Dunne. They died when a landmine in a culvert on the Killylea Road was detonated.

Another woman was seriously injured in the blast.