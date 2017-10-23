Man arrested on suspicion of woman’s murder

Detectives from Serious Crime Branch have this morning arrested a 46-year-old man in Dungannon on suspicion of the murder of Charlotte Murray.

Charlotte (34), who was originally from Omagh but had been living in Moy, was reported missing in May 2013.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said the man has been taken to Dungannon Police Station where he is currently being questioned by detectives.

“We continue to investigate Charlotte’s murder and I would appeal to anyone who has information to contact detectives in Gough on 101 extension 34233,” he added.

“Charlotte has been missing for five years and her family miss her and deserve and need to know what happened to her.”