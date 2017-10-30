Man charged after early morning crash

A man in his 20s has been charged with a number of motoring offences following a crash on the Ashgrove Road, Portadown, in the early hours of Sunday.

It is understood the car crashed into a pedestrian island.

Police said the man has been charged with offences including failing to remain where an accident occurred, causing damage and driving without due care and attention.

He is due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 22.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

Councillor Paul Duffy said it was fortunate no-one was hurt.