Man charged over double murder

A 40-year-old man is due in court later today (Tuesday, May 30) charged with the double murder of Portadown couple Michael and Marjorie Cawdery.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch have charged the man with a number of offences including two counts of murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated vehicle-taking.

He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court later.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

Mr and Mrs Cawdery were found dead in their home at Upper Ramone Park, Portadown, on Friday, May 26.