Man charged with pensioner murders remanded in custody

The man charged with murdering Portadown couple Michael and Marjorie Cawdery has mental health difficulties, a court was told today (Tuesday).

Forty-year-old Thomas Scott McEntee, of Moorfield Court, Kilkeel, stood with his head bowed when he appeared in the dock at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court.

The bodies of Mr and Mrs Cawdery, both 83, were found in their Upper Ramone Park home on Friday afternoon.

It is believed they had been stabbed.

McEntee’s lawyer told the court his client has “mental health difficulties” and has been under supervision while in police custody following his arrest.

McEntee was also charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated vehicle-taking.

The court heard he was armed with a knife when he allegedly broke into the couple’s home.

He is alleged to have stolen a cheque book and keys from the house before stealing the couple’s car. It was found by police a mile from the murder scene.

A detective chief inspector told the court he believed he could connect the accused to the crimes.

No application for bail was made.

District Judge Rosemary Watters remanded the accused in custody to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on June 23 via video-link.

No members of the Cawdery family were in court for the brief hearing.