Man due in Glasgow court after Celtic incident

A Portadown man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court this afternoon (Wednesday) after an incident at a Celtic football match.
A man appeared to run onto the pitch and aim a kick at a player during the match against Paris St Germain in Glasgow yesterday.
The Scottish Court and Tribunal Service confirmed that the man is from Portadown and faces two charges - offensive behaviour at football and assault.
