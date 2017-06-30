Search

Man is convicted of benefit fraud

Patrick Tobin (53) of Avondale Green, Lurgan was convicted at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance, Employment and Support Allowance and Housing Benefit totalling £4,112 while failing to declare employment. He was given a ten month jail sentence suspended for a year.

He is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities.