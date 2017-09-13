Man jailed for creeper car burglaries

A 25-year-old man has been jailed for a spate of creeper-style burglaries in a number of areas, including Portadown, in which several vehicles were stolen.

Ciaran McGuigan, whose address was given in court as HMP Maghaberry, was sentenced to three years and eight months - two of those on licence.

Police have welcomed the sentencing at Belfast Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday) where McGuigan faced a number of charges in relation to burglary and handling stolen goods.

A police spokesperson said McGuigan targeted victims during the hours of darkness, some of whom were elderly and vulnerable. The crimes also took place in districts including Holywood, Belfast, Crumlin and Hillsborough.

Detective Constable Lyness said, “The sentence handed to him at court should act as a deterrent to others. We will continue to actively seek out these individuals and bring them before the courts.”